SLPP to take legal action against unfair removal of G.L Peiris

Prof. Channa Jayasumana of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has vowed to take legal action against the removal of Prof. G. L. Peiris as the Chairman of the political party.

Speaking on the matter, Prof. Jayasumana stated that it is not MP Peiris that needs to be removed, but SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam, for acting against the policies of the party.

On 04 March, Kariyawasam announced the unanimous decision of the Executive Council of the SLPP to remove Prof. Peiris from his post as SLPP Chairman, adding that the Council is scheduled to meet this week to decide on who will fill the vacant position.

Commenting on the matter, Prof. Jayasumana explained that the Executive Council of the party cannot make such decisions, and that it is the SLPP Central Committee that can make these decisions.

Deeming the whole encounter a ‘joke’, he stated that they intend on taking legal action against the unfair removal of Prof. Peiris.

“He does not know the policies of the party. In the end, Sagara Kariyawasam will have to give both the party and his secretaryship to Prof. Peiris and go home”, Prof. Jayasumana said.