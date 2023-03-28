CPC trade unions end Satyagraha campaign

CPC trade unions end Satyagraha campaign

March 28, 2023   06:24 pm

The Petroleum Trade Unions’ Collective has called off its Satyagraha campaign which was held in front of the Kolonnawa Petroleum Terminal premises.

The protest was launched yesterday (27 March) against the government’s alleged ongoing attempts to privatize the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Meanwhile, a special discussion by the trade union collective on the government’s decision in this regard was scheduled to be held today (28 March).

