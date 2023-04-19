FUTA to commence 2022 A/L paper-marking?

FUTA to commence 2022 A/L paper-marking?

April 19, 2023   09:10 am

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) has stated that they are likely to commence the paper-marking process of the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level examination within the next few days.

A spokesman for FUTA explained that a final decision in this regard will be taken by all members of the Association over the next few days, following the required discussions.

He also noted that there has been a positive response from the government to their demands thus far.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the All Island Teachers’ Union (AITU), Ven. Yalwela Panyasekara Thera revealed that measures are underway to meet university lecturers as soon as possible, and discuss the paper-marking process.

Speaking at a conference yesterday (18 April), Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha expressed his belief that university lecturers will reach a favourable decision in this regard soon, revealing that stipends for the paper-marking process were increased by more than 90% following their requests.

