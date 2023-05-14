Sri Lanka enters into MoU on bilateral consultations with Luxembourg

May 14, 2023   12:30 pm

Sri Lanka has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral consultations with Luxembourg, Minster of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry revealed.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister revealed that the MoU was entered into on the sidelines of the 2nd European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday (13 May).

Sabry also met with Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, during which the implementation of an agreement pertaining to Air Services and those relating to the enhancement of trade, investments and tourism was discussed.

