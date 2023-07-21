SJB hands over no-confidence motion against Health Minister to Speaker

July 21, 2023   02:32 pm

The no-confidence motion by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella  was handed over to the Parliament Speaker a short while ago.

Accordingly, the motion of no confidence was handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and MP Kavinda Jayawardena, with the signatures of 45 MPs.

The motion was moved over the alleged irresponsible importation of ‘substandard’ medicines and surgical equipment which led to a weakened health sector and even deaths.

The SJB alleges that the government continued to bring in the relevant ‘substandard’ drugs outside of the procurement and registration process considering it to be a state of emergency, and that the move resulted in several deaths at major hospitals across the country.

 

