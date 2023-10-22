DNA test on remains of Sri Lankan woman killed in Israel

October 22, 2023   06:02 pm

It has been decided to carry out a DNA test in order to confirm the identity of the body of Sri Lankan national Anula Jayathilake, who was reported missing and later confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Tel Aviv Nimal Bandara said.

He points out that accordingly, the relevant DNA test will be carried out with the samples obtained from her two children and the sister.

Thus, it has been requested to send the relevant samples to Israel, Mr. Bandara added.

Last week, it was confirmed that Mrs. Anula Jayathilake was killed in the recent attacks launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel, as per reports.

