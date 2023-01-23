Egg and poultry stakeholders urged to unite

Senior Advisor to the President on Food Security Dr Suren Batagoda has urged all those involved in the production of egg and poultry to unite for the sake of the industry’s advancement.

Speaking at a discussion on the issues related to the chicken and egg industry, Dr. Batagoda pointed out that most of the issues related to the industry could be solved by way of coming to a collective agreement among all the stakeholders and by determining the prices of egg and poultry products accordingly.

Moreover, he noted that President Ranil Wickremesinghe intends to turn the poultry and egg industry into an export industry, adding that all those involved in the industry should therefore work collectively for the advancement of the industry.

The shortage of animal feed, rising prices of raw materials, fuel crisis, transport issues, foreign exchange issues for importing animal feed etc. and the available solutions to address these issues were also focussed on during the discussion.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Egg Trade Association, the Chairman of the Restaurant Owners Association, the Chairman of the All Ceylon Egg Production Association and the Chairman of the National Farmer Association Board also presented issues affecting the industry as well as probable solutions to them.

The discussion was held at the President’s Media Centre this morning (23 Jan.), under the patronage of Dr. Batagoda, with Agriculture Ministry Secretary Gunadasa Samarasinghe, Trade, Commerce and Food Security Ministry Secretary A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu and officials of line institutions amongst those present at the occasion.