Sri Lanka and Malaysia in talks to begin negotiations for FTA

Sri Lanka and Malaysia in talks to begin negotiations for FTA

September 21, 2023   09:57 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been formally invited by His Majesty, the King of Malaysia to undertake a state visit to the country.

The Sri Lankan leader has graciously accepted this invitation and has expressed his intent to schedule the visit in the early months of 2024, specifically in either January or February, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The King’s invitation was personally conveyed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

During their meeting, the Malaysian prime minister expressed a strong desire to bolster economic ties between the two nations. He emphasized Malaysia’s eagerness to facilitate increased investments from Malaysian companies in Sri Lanka.

In a promising move, the Malaysian prime minister has also responded positively to Sri Lanka’s request to commence negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, which could potentially open up new avenues for trade and economic cooperation.

Further, it was revealed that the Malaysian Foreign Minister is set to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting in Colombo next month, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to regional cooperation and engagement.

In a gesture of solidarity and collaboration, Malaysia has agreed to support Sri Lanka’s application to become a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a major regional trade agreement.

The PMD says this invitation and the ensuing discussions mark a significant step in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relationship between Malaysia and Sri Lanka. The state visit will hold the promise of enhancing cooperation in various domains and fostering mutual prosperity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)

Certain media cover people who destroy sports in this country for personal gain and benefit - Arjuna (English)

Certain media cover people who destroy sports in this country for personal gain and benefit - Arjuna (English)

President at SDG Summit calls for sufficient allocations to achieve goals (English)

President at SDG Summit calls for sufficient allocations to achieve goals (English)

President Ranil and Metas Sir Nick Clegg discuss AI cooperation (English)

President Ranil and Metas Sir Nick Clegg discuss AI cooperation (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.20

Ada Derana ' Ukussa' uncovers large-scale illegal foreign employment racket

Ada Derana ' Ukussa' uncovers large-scale illegal foreign employment racket

No police personnel have been charged over Easter bombings yet - Public Security Min.

No police personnel have been charged over Easter bombings yet - Public Security Min.

President Ranil calls for sufficient allocations to achieve goals at SDG Summit

President Ranil calls for sufficient allocations to achieve goals at SDG Summit